Lady Bears find their groove, boogie past Cowgirls, 70-51

But Smith ignited a spark by going to the basket with authority for a layup. She was fouled by Brittany Reeves on the play and missed the and-one free throw, yet the message was received by her Lady Bear teammates.

Smith’s basket set off a 17-0 surge over the last 4:36 of the second quarter.

Carrington fueled the rally with a layup and a 3-pointer on back-to-back trips down the floor, both on assists from Richards, putting Baylor in front, 27-21.

“Once we start clicking, once we see one shot fall in, it’s kind of like, ‘Well, let’s build off of it now,’” Richards said. “You change whatever you’re saying to, ‘Now let’s grow off this.’ And suddenly that turns into a 17-0 run.”

Smith finished it off by making a jumper with 46 seconds to go in the quarter, then adding a tremendously athletic play at the buzzer. Carrington grabbed a defensive rebound with five seconds remaining in the half and Smith took off for the other end. Carrington pushed the ball up court, then passed to Smith with about two seconds on the clock. Smith got the ball at the free-throw line and swooped to the basket for a layup an instant before the clock hit zeroes.