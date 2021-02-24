Lady Bears find their groove, boogie past Cowgirls

Midway through the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, Baylor point guard DiDi Richards tossed an alley-oop pass to teammate NaLyssa Smith.
For 99% of players in women’s college basketball, the pass would’ve resulted in a turnover. But Smith caught it and put the ball on the rim where it curled through the hoop. Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey raised her hands above her head in celebration of the spectacular play.
That was a sign that Baylor was in rhythm and playing its tune.
The seventh-ranked Lady Bears picked up the beat late in the second quarter and raced past Oklahoma State, 70-51, at the Ferrell Center.
In doing so, Baylor (18-2, 13-1 Big 12) moved within striking distance of its 11th consecutive regular season conference championship. The Lady Bears’ win over the Cowgirls (17-7, 13-5), coupled with Iowa State’s win over second-place West Virginia on Wednesday, means that Baylor is one win away from grasping at least a share of the Big 12 title.
The Lady Bears host Kansas State at 11 a.m. on Saturday in what could be another clinching day for the Baylor women’s basketball program.
“Obviously, we don’t want to share it,” Mulkey said. “We’ll need to win two more after tonight. But the fun part is, if we can beat Kansas State here Saturday, you can celebrate on your home floor.”
Oklahoma State was close behind West Virginia near the top of the Big 12 standings. The Cowgirls gave Baylor a good run for most of the first half, but then Smith took over.
Smith finished with 20 points to lead four Lady Bears who scored in double digits. Queen Egbo pitched in 13, DiJonai Carrington came off the bench for a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Moon Ursin filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Richards’ alley-oop to Smith was one of her 11 assists and she also contributed five points.
“Having Lyss in there, I literally just throw it in the area and she can kind of make it happen,” Richards said. “That’s what she did. She’s a great athlete, so she makes it real easy on me for sure.”
As for the Lady Bears’ defense, they held Oklahoma State to 27.4% shooting. Cowgirls’ all-conference-caliber forward Natasha Mack scored 18 and grabbed 18 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to make Oklahoma State a threat in the second half.
The Lady Bears appeared out of sorts for a stretch of more than eight minutes during the first half. Baylor scored just one field goal, on a Trinity Oliver layup, between the 3:54 mark of the first quarter until past five minutes left in the second quarter.
Oklahoma State took advantage of the Lady Bears’ woes to go on a 19-2 run and grabbed a 21-18 lead on a Mack jumper with 4:48 left before the break.
But Smith ignited a spark by going to the basket with authority for a layup. She was fouled by Brittany Reeves on the play and missed the and-one free throw, yet the message was received by her Lady Bear teammates.
Smith’s basket set off a 17-0 surge over the last 4:36 of the second quarter.
Carrington fueled the rally with a layup and a 3-pointer on back-to-back trips down the floor, both on assists from Richards, putting Baylor in front, 27-21.
“Once we start clicking, once we see one shot fall in, it’s kind of like, ‘Well, let’s build off of it now,’” Richards said. “You change whatever you’re saying to, ‘Now let’s grow off this.’ And suddenly that turns into a 17-0 run.”
Smith finished it off by making a jumper with 46 seconds to go in the quarter, then adding a tremendously athletic play at the buzzer. Carrington grabbed a defensive rebound with five seconds remaining in the half and Smith took off for the other end. Carrington pushed the ball up court, then passed to Smith with about two seconds on the clock. Smith got the ball at the free-throw line and swooped to the basket for a layup an instant before the clock hit zeroes.
“(Smith) just took off,” Mulkey said. “For (Carrington) to see, ‘I need to lead her right here, we don’t have time to do much dribbling’ was a very alert play by two kids that had to know how much time was on the clock.”
The highlight-worthy bucket put Baylor ahead, 35-21, at intermission.
Smith went to the halftime locker room with a game-leading 12 points. The Lady Bears held Mack to four points on 2-of-9 shooting through the break.
BEAR FACTS
The Lady Bears wore lavender shooting shirts in warm ups and on the bench to raise awareness for Turner Syndrome. Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal condition describing girls and women with common features, physical traits and medical conditions caused by the complete or partial absence of the second sex chromosome.