Lady Bears focused on Big 12 title run

January equals the dog days of winter for college basketball teams.
No one clinches a championship or earns an NCAA Tournament berth in the first month of the year. It’s a time for underdogs to notch a signature win and for frontrunners to survive.
While other programs around the Big 12 are celebrating short winning streaks, the Baylor Lady Bears, winners of 10 straight regular season conference titles, have a bigger picture in mind.
“(The Baylor players) understand winning games in this program is not what it’s about. They came here to win championships,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said on Friday. “They don’t dwell on the past, but you have to have a sense of motivation from things that happened in the last game or earlier in the season or even last year.”
Mulkey and the ninth-ranked Lady Bears host Oklahoma at 7 on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center. It will mark Baylor’s first multiple-game week since the week before Christmas.
The Lady Bears (9-2, 4-1 Big 12) had a COVID-19 interruption earlier this month. Mulkey missed the game at TCU on Jan. 2 due to contact tracing. She then tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 4 and began a period of quarantine. Other COVID-19 issues among players cause Baylor to cancel its game against third-ranked Connecticut on Jan. 7 and postpone games against Kansas State and Kansas.
The Lady Bears returned to game action with extremely limited preparation time and lost to Iowa State, 75-71, last Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
But Baylor bounced back and picked up a road win at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
That’s basketball in the coronavirus era. Nonetheless, the Lady Bears are still striving for a conference championship and they looked closer to midseason form in the win over the Cowgirls.
“I definitely think it’s because we were able to get in the gym for the first two days before Oklahoma State,” Baylor senior guard DiDi Richards said. “I thought we played well offensively and we got more ball movement as we’ve kind of been working on lately.”
The Lady Bears have a chance to show off more of their offensive prowess against Oklahoma (4-6, 1-4), which is last in the Big 12 in scoring defense at 73.5 points given up per game.
The Sooners’ best defense might be their offense. Oklahoma leads the conference in 3-point percentage at 39.1%.
Sooners guard Taylor Robertson has already made 40 shots from beyond the arc this season. She went 8 of 15 from 3-point range on her way to 26 points in Oklahoma’s one-point loss at Iowa State on Tuesday.
That likely earned Robertson the DiDi treatment on Saturday.
“It starts with someone on your team that’s a defensive stopper that understands and studies the scouting report on tendencies,” Mulkey said. “Really, it’s just a matter of whoever’s on her, and it will be DiDi, to not give up 40 points.”
Oklahoma also has the Big 12’s third-leading scorers on the interior in forward Madi Williams (21.3 points per game). Mulkey referred to the Sooners’ inside-outside combo as “very capable scorers.”
Normally, Lady Bears fans would expect their team to counter by getting the ball into the paint and punishing the opponent. While Baylor is still a post-driven team, its offensive catalyst lately has been senior guard Moon Ursin.
In the three games Baylor has played since the calendar turned to 2021, Ursin is averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Mulkey seems to be looking for more of that kind of production.
“Moon’s very unselfish. She gives up too many shots that she should be shooting,” Mulkey said. “‘You can’t nail that shot for us? Why are you passing it?’ Just tell her, ‘You’ve got to shoot the ball. Let me tell you when you need to stop shooting.’”
BEAR FACTS: Mulkey said the team practiced with the same roster it has had available the last two games. Since returning from restricted activities due to COVID-19, Baylor has had everyone on the roster except forward Caitlin Bickle and guard DiJonai Carrington. Mulkey said Bickle was able to attend practice on Friday, but didn’t work out. No timeline was given for the two players returning.