Lady Bears focused on Big 12 title run

“It starts with someone on your team that’s a defensive stopper that understands and studies the scouting report on tendencies,” Mulkey said. “Really, it’s just a matter of whoever’s on her, and it will be DiDi, to not give up 40 points.”

Oklahoma also has the Big 12’s third-leading scorers on the interior in forward Madi Williams (21.3 points per game). Mulkey referred to the Sooners’ inside-outside combo as “very capable scorers.”

Normally, Lady Bears fans would expect their team to counter by getting the ball into the paint and punishing the opponent. While Baylor is still a post-driven team, its offensive catalyst lately has been senior guard Moon Ursin.

In the three games Baylor has played since the calendar turned to 2021, Ursin is averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Mulkey seems to be looking for more of that kind of production.

“Moon’s very unselfish. She gives up too many shots that she should be shooting,” Mulkey said. “‘You can’t nail that shot for us? Why are you passing it?’ Just tell her, ‘You’ve got to shoot the ball. Let me tell you when you need to stop shooting.’”

BEAR FACTS: Mulkey said the team practiced with the same roster it has had available the last two games. Since returning from restricted activities due to COVID-19, Baylor has had everyone on the roster except forward Caitlin Bickle and guard DiJonai Carrington. Mulkey said Bickle was able to attend practice on Friday, but didn’t work out. No timeline was given for the two players returning.

