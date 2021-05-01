 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bears freshman Gusters enters transfer portal
0 comments

Lady Bears freshman Gusters enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}
Central Arkansas Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor center Hannah Gusters, left, shoots over Central Arkansas forward Hannah Langhi, right, in the season opener in November. 

 Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald

Freshman post Hannah Gusters has entered the transfer portal, Baylor confirmed on Saturday morning.

Gusters retweeted a tweet that announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday and the action was widely reported on social media.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 post averaged 4.9 points and two rebounds. She played 10.2 minutes per game, the second lowest playing time on the team.

Gusters was the 16th-ranked player in the nation and the second-ranked post as a high school senior at Irving MacArthur High School. She was teammates her senior year with fellow Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert