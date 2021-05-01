Lady Bears freshman Gusters enters transfer portal

Freshman post Hannah Gusters has entered the transfer portal, Baylor confirmed on Saturday morning.
Gusters retweeted a tweet that announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday and the action was widely reported on social media.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 post averaged 4.9 points and two rebounds. She played 10.2 minutes per game, the second lowest playing time on the team.
Gusters was the 16th-ranked player in the nation and the second-ranked post as a high school senior at Irving MacArthur High School. She was teammates her senior year with fellow Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
