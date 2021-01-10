 Skip to main content
Lady Bears game at Kansas postponed
Baylor West Virginia Basketball (copy)

The Baylor women's basketball program's game at Kansas on Wednesday has been postponed by the Big 12 because the Lady Bears don't meet roster thresholds due to COVID-19 protocols. 

 Kathy Batten

The Baylor women’s basketball program’s current break between games will continue until at least Saturday.

The Big 12 announced on Sunday evening that the Baylor at Kansas game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to the Lady Bears not meeting Big 12 roster thresholds.

Baylor defeated TCU, 74-50, without head coach Kim Mulkey present on Jan. 2. At the time, Mulkey was sitting out due to contact tracing. The school announced that Mulkey then tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and canceled games against Connecticut and Kansas State last week.

“The Big 12 will work with the two programs to reschedule the game for later in the season,” the conference press release stated.

Baylor is currently ranked No. 6 in the nation with an 8-1 overall record and 3-0 in Big 12 play.

