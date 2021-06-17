Lady Bears headed back to Cancun for showcase event

The Baylor Lady Bears will be going back to Cancun for some high-level nonconference basketball this coming season.

Baylor will play in the 2021 Women's Cancun Challenge, Nov. 25-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Lady Bears will play three games in three days on Thanksgiving weekend, including matchups with Fordham, Arizona State and Houston.

Baylor last participated in the inaugural challenge, then named the Caribbean Classic in 2005, beating Cal and Marshall.

The Lady Bears will face Fordham on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m., then they will take on Arizona State on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., and will close on Nov. 27 with a 12:30 p.m. matchup with Houston.

The Lady Bears have also announced a non-conference matchup with Michigan, Dec. 19 in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun.

