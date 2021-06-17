 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bears headed back to Cancun for showcase event
0 comments

Lady Bears headed back to Cancun for showcase event

{{featured_button_text}}
West Virginia Baylor Basketball (copy) (copy)

Baylor will play Fordham, Arizona State and Houston in the Women's Cancun Challenge in November. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

The Baylor Lady Bears will be going back to Cancun for some high-level nonconference basketball this coming season.

Baylor will play in the 2021 Women's Cancun Challenge, Nov. 25-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Lady Bears will play three games in three days on Thanksgiving weekend, including matchups with Fordham, Arizona State and Houston.

Baylor last participated in the inaugural challenge, then named the Caribbean Classic in 2005, beating Cal and Marshall.

The Lady Bears will face Fordham on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m., then they will take on Arizona State on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., and will close on Nov. 27 with a 12:30 p.m. matchup with Houston.

The Lady Bears have also announced a non-conference matchup with Michigan, Dec. 19 in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert