Lady Bears hope Lewis shines as next star grad transfer

In recent years, the Baylor women’s basketball team has made a killing with graduate transfer guards. Be it Chloe Jackson or Te’a Cooper or DiJonai Carrington, the Lady Bears seem to add a key backcourt contributor every offseason.

Next in line: Jordan Lewis.

On Tuesday, Baylor announced the signing of Lewis, an All-SEC point guard from Alabama who will join the Lady Bears as a grad transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. She averaged a career-high 17 points per game in the 2020-21 season to go with 4.2 assists a contest. She also made 47 3-pointers, which ranked eighth in the SEC.

The 5-7 guard has piled up 1,581 points, 535 assists and 510 assists for her career, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, respectively, in those categories.

“I want to thank the University of Alabama for the memorable years spent there,” Lewis said in a Baylor press release. “That being said, I have the opportunity to further my playing career at Baylor University, and am excited to add to the tradition of successful graduate transfers under Coach Kim Mulkey.”

In a statement, Mulkey said of Lewis, “She brings immediate experience at the guard position along with a relentless desire to win. She is a proven player at a high level.”