Lady Bears host Sam Houston State

The Baylor softball team will try to break a seven-game losing streak when it hosts Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium
The Lady Bears (21-12) haven't won since sweeping a three-game series against Texas Tech on March 26-28 in Lubbock. Oklahoma State swept three games against Baylor last weekend in Stillwater.
Baylor took a 7-3 win over Sam Houston State on March 23 in Huntsville. The Bearkats (13-23) won two of three games last weekend over Southeastern Louisiana.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.