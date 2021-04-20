 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bears host Sam Houston State
0 comments

Lady Bears host Sam Houston State

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor softball team will try to break a seven-game losing streak when it hosts Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium

The Lady Bears (21-12) haven't won since sweeping a three-game series against Texas Tech on March 26-28 in Lubbock. Oklahoma State swept three games against Baylor last weekend in Stillwater.

Baylor took a 7-3 win over Sam Houston State on March 23 in Huntsville. The Bearkats (13-23) won two of three games last weekend over Southeastern Louisiana.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor QB battle wide open
Baylor

Baylor QB battle wide open

After Shawn Bell moved to quarterbacks coach in January, Baylor defensive assistant Joey McGuire has seen a glow on his face for the last four…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert