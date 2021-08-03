Lady Bears hosting clinic at South Waco

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball team will host a free clinic from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday for the students of South Waco Elementary School.
The event will cap the nearly month-long “Back to School Supplies” drive for the program’s Adopt-A-School thru Waco ISD. The Lady Bears’ Tipoff Club collected supplies on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Ferrell Center to be donated to South Waco Elementary. The players and managers of the program will also be donating the boxes of school supplies to classrooms at the conclusion of the clinic.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
