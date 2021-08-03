 Skip to main content
Lady Bears hosting clinic at South Waco
Lady Bears hosting clinic at South Waco

Brice Column (copy)

The Baylor Lady Bears will be hosting a free clinic for the students of South Waco Elementary on Thursday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball team will host a free clinic from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday for the students of South Waco Elementary School.

The event will cap the nearly month-long “Back to School Supplies” drive for the program’s Adopt-A-School thru Waco ISD. The Lady Bears’ Tipoff Club collected supplies on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Ferrell Center to be donated to South Waco Elementary. The players and managers of the program will also be donating the boxes of school supplies to classrooms at the conclusion of the clinic.

