 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bears' Jordyn Oliver entering transfer portal
0 comments

Lady Bears' Jordyn Oliver entering transfer portal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa St Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor guard Jordyn Oliver runs past Iowa State forward Kristin Scott in the second half of a Big 12 game at the Ferrell Center in January. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor sophomore guard Jordyn Oliver announced on Wednesday that she is leaving Baylor and entering the transfer portal.

“I am grateful for everything that I’ve learned up to this point at the University of Baylor and will miss all the people that I’ve come to call ‘friends,’” Oliver said in a Twitter post. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a great program these last two years. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me grow both on and off the court, and I want to thank all of Baylor nation for your support along the way.”

Oliver, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a former five-star recruit from Prosper, Texas, and was the 12th-ranked player in the nation in the Class of 2019.

She averaged four points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists in 11.3 minutes during the Lady Bears’ 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert