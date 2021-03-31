Lady Bears' Jordyn Oliver entering transfer portal

Baylor sophomore guard Jordyn Oliver announced on Wednesday that she is leaving Baylor and entering the transfer portal.
“I am grateful for everything that I’ve learned up to this point at the University of Baylor and will miss all the people that I’ve come to call ‘friends,’” Oliver said in a Twitter post. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a great program these last two years. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me grow both on and off the court, and I want to thank all of Baylor nation for your support along the way.”
Oliver, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a former five-star recruit from Prosper, Texas, and was the 12th-ranked player in the nation in the Class of 2019.
She averaged four points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists in 11.3 minutes during the Lady Bears’ 2020-21 season.