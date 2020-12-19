Lady Bears keep on rolling, crush McNeese State, 117-24

Another day, another convincing win for the Baylor Lady Bears.

Seventh-ranked Baylor notched four wins in six days, including Saturday’s 117-24 pounding of McNeese State at the Ferrell Center.

It’s still a COVID-19 affected season and there are plenty of hurdles yet to overcome, but at least the Lady Bears can head into Christmas break with a healthy number of wins to their credit.

Baylor (7-1) set an NCAA record with 45 assists on Friday as it raced past Northwestern State and left a 93-point chasm between the Lady Bears and the Demons. It wasn’t quite the same kind of offensive explosion on the second of back-to-back game days, but Baylor made its point.

The Lady Bears held McNeese State to seven points in each of the first and second quarters. In doing so, Baylor established a 52-14 halftime lead and the game had easily been decided by the break.

“It gives me confidence, but I’m a realist,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I understand the level of competition these last few games. The three games we were on the road, I got a little bit better picture of what some kids can do to help us. What kids need to play together when we’re facing a man or a zone. The more that I can see them in game action, the more I learn.”