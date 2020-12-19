Lady Bears keep on rolling, crush McNeese State, 117-24

Another day, another convincing win for the Baylor Lady Bears.
Seventh-ranked Baylor notched four wins in six days, including Saturday’s 117-24 pounding of McNeese State at the Ferrell Center.
It’s still a COVID-19 affected season and there are plenty of hurdles yet to overcome, but at least the Lady Bears can head into Christmas break with a healthy number of wins to their credit.
Baylor (7-1) set an NCAA record with 45 assists on Friday as it raced past Northwestern State and left a 93-point chasm between the Lady Bears and the Demons. It wasn’t quite the same kind of offensive explosion on the second of back-to-back game days, but Baylor made its point.
The Lady Bears held McNeese State to seven points in each of the first and second quarters. In doing so, Baylor established a 52-14 halftime lead and the game had easily been decided by the break.
“It gives me confidence, but I’m a realist,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I understand the level of competition these last few games. The three games we were on the road, I got a little bit better picture of what some kids can do to help us. What kids need to play together when we’re facing a man or a zone. The more that I can see them in game action, the more I learn.”
Besides adding a tally to the win total, the most significant event on Saturday might have been that senior guard Moon Ursin and junior guard Trinity Oliver officially graduated from the university. The public address announcer handled the impromptu commencement and the duo received a loud ovation from the COVID-19-limited Ferrell Center crowd.
Another official Baylor graduate, DiDi Richards, stole the show in the first half. Richards, who earned her degree in August, consistently glided down the lane for buckets as she led all scorers with 12 points in the first half. She also had four assists with no turnovers.
Richards played only four minutes in the second half. Mulkey said she sat Richards because she knew the senior understands her role and the coach wanted to see less-experienced players in those minutes.
Meanwhile, Baylor senior DiJonai Carrington reached a career milestone as she scored her 1,000th point. Carrington, a graduate transfer from Stanford, posted 912 points for the Cardinal and has quickly racked up 96 at Baylor.
“It definitely means a lot,” Carrington said. “Clearly, I’ve been through a few injuries throughout my time in college. To know that I was able to persevere and never give up even after having to miss a whole season, a few surgeries, it just means a lot. It reminds me of my purpose and never to give up on anything no matter what life throws at me. I’m glad to have done it in the green and gold.”
Lady Bears freshman center Hannah Gusters came on strong in the second half and led all scorers with 17 points. She was one of six Baylor players in double-figure scoring. Jordyn Oliver scored 15, Richards, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each finished with 14, and Sarah Andrews pitched in 10.
For the fourth time in the week, every eligible player on the Lady Bears roster scored at least three points.
The Lady Bears began the week with a conference game against Texas Tech. They won that one, 91-45, then shrugged off a closer game versus Southern, which Baylor won, 86-52. On Friday and Saturday, the Lady Bears won by a combined score of 253-67. Along the way, the Lady Bears set a school record for points in back-to-back games.
Baylor’s defense stifled the Cowgirls all afternoon. McNeese State (0-7) shot 13.5% from the field with just seven made field goals in the entire game. The Lady Bears, who haven’t quite had the shot-blocking prowess as in the just passed Kalani Brown/Lauren Cox era, swatted eight Cowgirl shots.
Baylor will now have a two-week break between games. Mulkey has said that she prioritizes giving her team a Christmas break. The Lady Bears will return to the team facility in time for a five-day COVID-19 “rebubbling” period as mandated by NCAA risk mitigation protocol. Baylor jumps back into Big 12 play at TCU on Jan. 2 and then hosts No. 3 Connecticut on Jan. 7.
“We know when you get to conference, how difficult it is,” Mulkey said. “And then when you take on an elite program that Connecticut is, we know what we face with those guys.”
