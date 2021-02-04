Lady Bears knock out Kansas in second half for 83-50 victory

When the Baylor Lady Bears throw their knockout punch, not many teams in the Big 12 can absorb it.

Kansas, for example, battled with Baylor through the first two quarters. But then the No. 8 Lady Bears came with the haymaker.

Baylor used an 18-4 run in the third quarter to take control and cruised from there to an 83-50 victory over the Jayhawks on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.

Late in the third, Lady Bears forward Caitlin Bickle came up with a steal and passed ahead to Moon Ursin for a transition layup. Less than a minute later, Bickle zipped a perfect post-to-post pass to NaLyssa Smith for an easy lay in.

Those two plays typified Baylor’s effort as it went from a nine-point halftime lead to a more comfortable 24-point margin.

“I wanted to see a better finish to the end of the half,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We knew going in that Kansas wasn’t going to look at the scoreboard and stop playing. We didn’t finish the half like we need to to be a really good basketball team. … We came back in the third quarter and did what we should’ve been doing in the second quarter.”