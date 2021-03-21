Lady Bears leave no doubt, stomp Jackson State, 101-52

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor Lady Bears don’t give Cinderellas much of a chance to dance. Underdogs tend to limp back to the kennel.
Such was the case again inside the Alamodome to begin this unique NCAA Tournament.
The No. 2 seed Lady Bears mauled 15th-seeded Jackson State from the opening tip and notched a 101-52 first-round victory on Sunday.
In doing so, Baylor upped its streak to 18 consecutive first-round wins and head into the round of 32 to face No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears (26-2) staked an early double-digit lead. Then, every time the Tigers (18-6) threatened to gain some traction, Baylor turned up the pressure. The Lady Bears’ starters dominated and the reserves did their job in extending the lead.
“It’s playoff time,” Lady Bears senior guard Moon Ursin said. “We have to send a message early not only for other teams, but for ourselves. We want to get out hot, we want to start out hot and fast. That’s how we get momentum, that’s how we get into the flow of things.”
Ursin led all scorers as she poured in a career-high 24 points. Lady Bears star forward NaLyssa Smith added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
In all, the Lady Bears had five players in double-digits scoring. Baylor sophomore guard Jordyn Oliver came off the bench for 12 points and seven rebounds in her first NCAA Tournament game, DiJonai Carrington scored 10 in her tourney debut as a Lady Bear and Queen Egbo pitched in 10 points.
“I’m not a person who follows (horse racing) much, but it’s like when you put those horses in the Kentucky Derby and they’re in those gates and they’re kind of chomping at the bit to get out of it,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think having been here since Tuesday night, our kids were just ready to play. I was ready to be on that sideline. It’s been a long time.”
Ursin sparked the Lady Bears in the first quarter. Despite the unusual dimensions inside the Alamodome, where the court sat where the end zone would be in a football configuration, Ursin found the range. She hit her first three 3-pointers on her way to 16 points in the first half.
Ursin and Carrington made treys on back-to-back possessions, 22 seconds apart in the first quarter that boosted Baylor’s lead to 27-8 just eight minutes into the contest.
“It just gives them a little bit of confidence and it allows them to relax a little bit,” Mulkey said. “Particularly when you have Moon and then you have Carrington on the other wing and those guys hit their first couple of shots it makes us a more dangerous team.”
Baylor consistently turned defense into offense in the first half as it scored 12 points off turnovers and 17 fast-break points going into the break.
Jackson State’s Keshuna Luckett and Jariyah Covington gave the Tigers consecutive scores for the first time in the game early in the second quarter.
But that apparently got Baylor’s attention as the Lady Bears answered with a 13-2 run that gave them plenty of separation. Baylor started the surge with consecutive fast break layups by Ursin and Smith, who converted a 3-point play after she was fouled by Covington.
Smith continued her stellar play of late as she scored 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting in the first half.
While the first weekend of March Madness has had its share of upsets, Baylor never left a doubt.
“We’re not an arrogant team. We’re very humble,” Ursin said. “But we also know who we are and we have to come in and play like we’re Baylor, like we’re the best team here. That’s just the mentality you’ve got to have if you’re going to win basketball games.
Baylor led 51-24 at halftime and quickly extended the lead to 30 points when Smith put back an offensive rebound with 6:55 left in the third quarter.
The lead swelled to a high of 52 points on a put back by Oliver midway through the fourth quarter. Finally, Jaden Owens made sure the whole Baylor roster scored when she put in a pair of free throws to push the Lady Bears to 101 points with the clock at zeroes.
Ursin said the first-round triumph is more proof that Baylor has a chance to win it all in San Antonio.