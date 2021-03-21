Lady Bears leave no doubt, stomp Jackson State in 1st round, 101-52

“I’m not a person who follows (horse racing) much, but it’s like when you put those horses in the Kentucky Derby and they’re in those gates and they’re kind of chomping at the bit to get out of it,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think having been here since Tuesday night, our kids were just ready to play. I was ready to be on that sideline. It’s been a long time.”

Ursin sparked the Lady Bears in the first quarter. Despite the unusual dimensions inside the Alamodome, where the court sat where the end zone would be in a football configuration, Ursin found the range. She hit her first three 3-pointers on her way to 16 points in the first half.

Ursin and Carrington made treys on back-to-back possessions, 22 seconds apart in the first quarter that boosted Baylor’s lead to 27-8 just eight minutes into the contest.

“It just gives them a little bit of confidence and it allows them to relax a little bit,” Mulkey said. “Particularly when you have Moon and then you have Carrington on the other wing and those guys hit their first couple of shots it makes us a more dangerous team.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor consistently turned defense into offense in the first half as it scored 12 points off turnovers and 17 fast-break points going into the break.