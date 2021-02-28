Lady Bears look toward next goal — outright Big 12 title

The Baylor Lady Bears clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship by defeating Kansas State at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, the program’s 11th consecutive title of the kind.
But it’s far from the end goal.
Baylor, still the reigning national champion after winning the 2019 NCAA Tournament, now turns its attention to the next item on the list — winning the conference outright.
The Lady Bears can claim the Big 12 regular season title by themselves with one more win or a West Virginia loss. The No. 18 Mountaineers claimed a narrow victory over Kansas on Saturday, so Baylor has a chance to win the conference crown outright when it plays at Texas at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Baylor (19-2, 14-1 Big 12) has three games remaining on the schedule — Monday in Austin, Saturday at Kansas and back home versus West Virginia on March 8.
“We want to run the table these last three games,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said.
The Lady Bears have won 11 consecutive games following a home loss against Iowa State on Jan. 16 when Baylor was coming off a COVID-19 pause. The current winning streak includes a 60-35 victory over Texas on Feb. 14 when the cold shooting inside the Ferrell Center reflected the icy weather outside for most of the contest.
Baylor held Texas to 24.6% shooting from the field that day, particularly clamping down on Longhorns all-conference-caliber center Charli Collier, who made just one of three shots and scored two points.
“I think what I remember from the last Texas game is our posts played outstanding defense on Charli and even on Audrey (Warren) or whoever was the 4 player,” Lady Bears guard DiDi Richards said. “I think they did well at helping each other out. I’m hoping that they do the same thing. If our posts get going, then our guards are going to get going.”
Baylor will have a quick turnaround in going from its win on Saturday over Kansas State, which was followed by lifting the Big 12 trophy and cutting down the nets, and heading down Interstate 35 to play one of its traditional rivals.
“Seniors lead you,” Mulkey said. “They’ve done this before, they’ve been in this position before.”
The seniors — guards Moon Ursin, DiDi Richards and DiJonai Carrington — have all been showing off some of the best basketball of their careers lately. Ursin has averaged 14.8 points per game since the calendar turned to 2021, while also doing other things besides scoring on both ends of the floor. Richards has become an assist machine in her first full season playing point guard and Carrington has taken charge of her role as a catalyst off the bench.
While the Lady Bears clearly enjoyed the festivities after their win over the Wildcats on Saturday, they will likely take on the personality of their leader. Mulkey never seems to take any competition lightly and that will motivate the Baylor players to keep up their current hot streak.
“We’re not looking past Texas,” Mulkey said. “We didn’t look past K-State (on Saturday). Anybody that plays in this program will tell you we live for the team we play next.”
PHOTO GALLERY