Lady Bears look toward next goal — outright Big 12 title

Baylor held Texas to 24.6% shooting from the field that day, particularly clamping down on Longhorns all-conference-caliber center Charli Collier, who made just one of three shots and scored two points.

“I think what I remember from the last Texas game is our posts played outstanding defense on Charli and even on Audrey (Warren) or whoever was the 4 player,” Lady Bears guard DiDi Richards said. “I think they did well at helping each other out. I’m hoping that they do the same thing. If our posts get going, then our guards are going to get going.”

Baylor will have a quick turnaround in going from its win on Saturday over Kansas State, which was followed by lifting the Big 12 trophy and cutting down the nets, and heading down Interstate 35 to play one of its traditional rivals.

“Seniors lead you,” Mulkey said. “They’ve done this before, they’ve been in this position before.”