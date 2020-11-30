Lady Bears open 3-state, 3-game road trip at USF

The Baylor Lady Bears didn’t get the normal start to the season they would’ve liked.
Not only did Baylor, like the rest of the teams in college basketball, have to sacrifice a couple of weeks at the beginning of the campaign to COVID-19 precautions, the Lady Bears then additionally had their opening week game against Northwestern State nixed by coronavirus issues at the opposing school.
Kim Mulkey’s Baylor team at least got on the floor and produced an 82-37 victory over Central Arkansas last Wednesday night in the season opener at the Ferrell Center.
Now it’s time for a tough stretch of road games — three in 11 days in three different states.
“It certainly wasn’t scheduled that way,” Mulkey said. “You wanted to play the exhibitions that were canceled. You wanted to play and possibly host all of the preseason NIT games. It didn’t work out.
“But this is where we are. Our next three games are on the road and they’re all three games that we potentially could win, but they’re also three games that we could potentially lose.”
First up is a return visit to play South Florida on Tuesday night in Tampa, Fla.
The Bulls came to Baylor last season for a top 25 matchup. The Lady Bears won that game, 58-46, despite missing Lauren Cox from the lineup.
That will be one similarity as No. 4 Baylor (1-0) plays South Florida (1-0) at 6 p.m. at the Yuengling Center. Although the Bulls aren’t currently ranked, Mulkey sees it as another big challenge.
“They have a ton of returning players,” Mulkey said. “They’ve got great experience. They’re in a conference that prepares them for elite basketball.”
Support Local Journalism
Mulkey, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in April, will have a job in bringing together a young team for a long road trip. After the South Florida game, the Lady Bears go to No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday and then open Big 12 play at West Virginia on Dec. 10.
“It’s just facing adversity a little sooner than later,” Ursin said. “I think, like coach said, on the back end it’s going to allow us to have that experience and be kind of prepared for that. We’re still Baylor. We’re still the team that people want to beat.”
Baylor will no doubt be solely focused on South Florida on Tuesday.
The Bulls opened the season with an 84-46 victory over Jacksonville. While the Lady Bears are tasked with replacing 40 points per game from the 2019-20 season, South Florida has its top seven scorers back.
Baylor will get center Queen Egbo back in the lineup for the second game of the season. Egbo was benched for an undisclosed reason for the opener against Central Arkansas last week.
During a Sunday Zoom press conference, Mulkey and Ursin acknowledged that the team started slowly on the offensive end. It didn’t matter much as the Lady Bears held the Sugar Bears under 20% shooting from the field.
Forward NaLyssa Smith’s night typified the Lady Bears’ opening win. She shot just 6 of 21 from the field, but finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.
“We didn’t allow our missing shots on the offensive end to affect us on the defensive end,” Mulkey said. “The effort was extremely good. … There’s no excuse for having bad defensive games.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor senior guard DiDi Richards did everything but play in the season opener against Central Arkansas. After colliding with Ursin in practice on Oct. 24, Richards sustained a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA). She has been in rehab from the injury since then. On Wednesday, she went through shootaround in the afternoon as well as warmups and pregame layups. She shouted instructions and danced in celebration of big plays during the contest. It’s uncertain whether she will be cleared to play during the upcoming three-game road trip.
Photo gallery: Lady Bears beat Central Arkansas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!