Lady Bears open road trip at USF

That will be one similarity as No. 4 Baylor (1-0) plays South Florida (1-0) at 6 p.m. at the Yuengling Center. Although the Bulls aren’t currently ranked, Mulkey sees it as another big challenge.

“They have a ton of returning players,” Mulkey said. “They’ve got great experience. They’re in a conference that prepares them for elite basketball.”

Mulkey, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in April, will have a job in bringing together a young team for a long road trip. After the South Florida game, the Lady Bears go to No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday and then open Big 12 play at West Virginia on Dec. 10.

“It’s just facing adversity a little sooner than later,” Ursin said. “I think, like coach said, on the back end it’s going to allow us to have that experience and be kind of prepared for that. We’re still Baylor. We’re still the team that people want to beat.”

Baylor will no doubt be solely focused on South Florida on Tuesday.

The Bulls opened the season with an 84-46 victory over Jacksonville. While the Lady Bears are tasked with replacing 40 points per game from the 2019-20 season, South Florida has its top seven scorers back.