Lady Bears pound Texas on boards for 66-55 win

“You compliment our post players first,” Mulkey said. “You look at NaLyssa, and you look at Queen, who played the majority of the minutes today, and you compliment them and the job that they did. Foul trouble certainly dictates some of it as far as Charli's production is concerned, but she wasn't in foul trouble after the first half.”

After hitting 26 points in Friday’s Big 12 tournament-opening 92-55 win over TCU, Smith again led the Lady Bears in scoring with 21 points while Egbo contributed 10 against the Longhorns.

Just as important to Baylor’s win was guard Moon Ursin, who amassed 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds despite her 5-foot-6 stature.

“Well, Moon's done that all year,” Mulkey said. “What a tremendous senior year she has had. The way I like to describe Moon, you all know that she's just worked her way up, worked her way up, worked her way up. Moon Ursin has had an unbelievable year. She's been rewarded for it.”

While the dominating play of Smith and Egbo in the paint helped Ursin get many open looks, she also created a lot of opportunities by hustling to the basket. Ursin hit eight of 16 field goals, including her only 3-point attempt, while also sinking her only two free throw attempts.