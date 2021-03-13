Lady Bears pound Texas on boards for 66-55 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s no secret that a major reason for No. 6 Baylor’s success is its massive board-cleaning ability.
With Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith combining for more rebounds than the entire Texas squad, the Lady Bears secured a 66-55 win Saturday afternoon to advance to the Big 12 tournament championship game.
Top-seeded Baylor (24-2) will try to win its 11th Big 12 tournament championship and ninth in 10 years at noon Sunday when it faces second-seeded West Virginia, which beat third-seeded Oklahoma State, 59-50, in the other semifinal matchup.
Leading the nation with a 19.3 rebounding margin, the Lady Bears have dominated the boards all season. With Egbo pulling down 18 rebounds and Smith 14, Baylor crushed Texas 51-29 on the boards to beat the Longhorns for the third straight time this season.
“How about Queen Egbo with 18 rebounds?” said Baylor coach Kim Mulkey. “Good golly Molly. Not even to mention the double-double that she and NaLyssa both had. Rebound and defend, rebound and defend will win you a lot of basketball games.”
It didn’t help Texas that forward Charli Collier picked up two early fouls and finished with one rebound in 16 minutes after coming into the game ranked second in the Big 12 with 12.1 rebounds per game.
Averaging 20 points for the season and projected to be a top WNBA draft pick, Collier scored just three points. Fifth-seeded Texas (18-9) got most of its points from guards Celeste Taylor with 22 and Joanne Allen-Taylor with 18.
“You compliment our post players first,” Mulkey said. “You look at NaLyssa, and you look at Queen, who played the majority of the minutes today, and you compliment them and the job that they did. Foul trouble certainly dictates some of it as far as Charli's production is concerned, but she wasn't in foul trouble after the first half.”
After hitting 26 points in Friday’s Big 12 tournament-opening 92-55 win over TCU, Smith again led the Lady Bears in scoring with 21 points while Egbo contributed 10 against the Longhorns.
Just as important to Baylor’s win was guard Moon Ursin, who amassed 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds despite her 5-foot-6 stature.
“Well, Moon's done that all year,” Mulkey said. “What a tremendous senior year she has had. The way I like to describe Moon, you all know that she's just worked her way up, worked her way up, worked her way up. Moon Ursin has had an unbelievable year. She's been rewarded for it.”
While the dominating play of Smith and Egbo in the paint helped Ursin get many open looks, she also created a lot of opportunities by hustling to the basket. Ursin hit eight of 16 field goals, including her only 3-point attempt, while also sinking her only two free throw attempts.
“Today I was just knocking down shots, but credit the posts,” Ursin said. “On plays we were drawing up, they were setting phenomenal screens, and our guards just making a pass in a timely manner. I was confident tonight. After I saw two or three fall, I just kept shooting it.”
The Lady Bears focused on passing the ball inside from the tipoff as Smith drew a foul from Collier and hit two free throws before scoring a basket inside for a quick 4-0 lead.
When Collier was whistled for a charging foul with 7:44 left in the first quarter, Texas coach Vic Schaefer pulled her for the rest of the first half.
With Texas missing its first eight shots, Baylor took a 14-6 lead as Egbo scored twice inside and Dijonai Carrington drove for a basket en route to a 14-point performance.
The Longhorns found some offense later in the first quarter to cut Baylor’s lead to 20-12. Taylor nailed a pair of 3-pointers and Allen-Taylor also went deep as Texas trimmed Baylor’s lead to 24-22 early in the second quarter.
But Ursin answered with a pair of outside shots and a drive to the basket to give the Lady Bears a 37-30 halftime lead.
Ursin continued to sting the Longhorns to open the third quarter as she scored on a putback, stole the ball and scored, and buried another outside shot to give the Lady Bears a 48-37 lead.
“Knowing who's on the floor with you makes a difference,” Ursin said. “Taking shots, you've got Queen and NaLyssa in there who are going to give you another chance eight times out of 10. So just things like that and understanding the type of team that we have, we're not going to go down easy.”
With Baylor comfortably in command with a 52-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Longhorns opened the final quarter with Audrey Warren’s free throw. After Warren rebounded her second missed free throw attempt, Taylor drove to the basket, drew a foul and hit a free throw to cut Baylor’s lead to 52-44.
Texas sliced Baylor’s lead to 58-53 when Taylor hit an outside shot with 3:10 remaining, but Smith answered with a basket and a free throw and Ursin hit a pair of free throws to push Baylor’s lead to 63-53 with 1:10 remaining.
The Lady Bears aren’t just trying to win the Big 12 tournament for themselves, but also for last year’s seniors Lauren Cox, Juicy Landrum, Te’a Cooper and Erin DeGrate, who didn’t get to play in the 2020 tournament after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I can't imagine how they feel,” Ursin said. “It's hard to say, but playing for them, just us having this opportunity this year with everything that has happened, we're just grateful for that. So we're just trying to leave it all out on the court and do what they didn't even have a chance to do. They deserved to continue to go on and get us another championship.”