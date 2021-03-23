Lady Bears power past Sam Houston, 7-3

McGlaun drilled her two-run homer in Baylor's three-run first inning while Kettler hit a run-scoring double in the second inning and a two-run single in the Baylor's three-run fourth inning.

After Baylor starting pitcher Aliyah Binford allowed four hits and three runs in the first two innings, Gia Rodoni (5-4) pitched superbly in relief as she held the Bearkats (7-14) to one hit and a walk while amassing nine strikeouts in the final 5.1 innings to notch the win.