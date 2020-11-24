Lady Bears Preview: Time to step up

While Smith possesses a more guard-like skill set than even the versatile Cox, she remains that focal point in the interior. The 6-foot-2 Smith has proven to be a monumental challenge for opponents to defend in her first two seasons at Baylor.

“NaLyssa Smith has the most experience and I think her confidence makes her a better leader,” Mulkey said. “A lot of her leadership will be her actions on the floor.”

Egbo is the new Smith

It could be that the Lady Bears’ ability to defend their national title from 2019 will depend on how well Smith’s classmate and frontcourt partner Queen Egbo performs in that secondary star role.

Smith and Egbo are a different type of combo than Brown and Cox were before them. Yet, when they are in rhythm, they’re just as much of a headache for opposing defensive schemes.

“Our freshman year (2018-19) we were just so big,” Egbo said. “We just had big post players. We weren’t the fastest post players, but we were big, so we could dominate in the post. I’m not saying we can’t this year, because we are for sure. This year, our team is a lot more athletic. We have guards that are athletic, posts that are athletic and can run the floor.”