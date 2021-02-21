Lady Bears pull away from OU in second half, 77-66

But the Sooners couldn’t stop Baylor from getting to the basket either in transition or the half court game. The Lady Bears scored 42 points in the paint and 20 on fast breaks.

“They were really out on the perimeter. They were trapping on ball screens, they were trying to get the ball out of our hands on the perimeter,” Carrington said. “So that really opened up the driving lanes and that’s what I tried to take advantage of.”

Baylor and Oklahoma went to halftime tied at 42 following a first half of sweeping scoring runs.

The Sooners pushed ahead, 18-15, late in the first quarter. But the Lady Bears punched back by scoring the final seven points of the period on an Ursin 3-pointer and two Carrington layups.

Baylor extended the surge into the second quarter and took a 30-20 lead when Ursin got to the basket for a layup that capped a 15-2 run.

But Oklahoma fought back.

The Sooners made four 3-pointers, including a couple by Gabby Gregory, during a 20-2 spurt. With that, Oklahoma went from a 10-point deficit to an eight-point advantage with 2:20 left before the break.