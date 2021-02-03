Lady Bears ready to run full throttle

Earlier this week, the Baylor Lady Bears showed what they can do when they’re at full strength.
When eighth-ranked Baylor took the court against Big 12 contender Iowa State on Sunday afternoon, the Lady Bears had both Caitlin Bickle and DiJonai Carrington ready to go again after a COVID-19 layoff.
It was no coincidence that the presence of Bickle and Carrington helped Baylor claim an eight-point road victory two weeks following the Cyclones’ four-point win at the Ferrell Center. The two key reserves combined for 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 56 minutes of game time.
Carrington missed four games due to quarantine, but she made up for lost time by hitting a couple of 3-pointers and knocking down five of nine shots inside the arc. She came in the game five minutes into the first quarter and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey never took her out.
“I thought one of the things that kept her on the floor was her ability to defend (Iowa State forward Ashley Joens) in the post,” Mulkey said. “She was just constantly moving and never let (Joens) settle and get her deep and bury her deep.”
Joens scored 25, right at her Big 12-leading 24.5 points per game. But that total came at the expense of a lot of misses.
“I think it was definitely good to see her stat line at the end, 6 for 22 I’m pretty sure,” Carrington said, correctly quoting Joens’ effort from the field. “That’s a great defensive stat line for our team to hold someone to, especially of her caliber.”
Baylor (12-2, 7-1 Big 12) got a better grip on first place in the conference standings by winning in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday. The Lady Bears will attempt to tighten that grasp further when they host Kansas at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks (6-8, 2-6) have lost six of their last seven and currently sit in eighth place in the Big 12.
However, Mulkey warned against making assumptions about Kansas.
“Don’t look at their record,” Mulkey said. “I think it’s misleading. I think you’re going to see a team that plays extremely hard, they’re constantly moving. You can’t take a break defensively. They shoot a lot of 3s.”
The Lady Bears are coming off a performance in which several players looked with delight at the postgame stat sheet. Along with Carrington’s 17 points and defensive performance against Joens, NaLyssa Smith posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, guard Moon Ursin pitched in 11 points with an eye-popping 15 rebounds and DiDi Richards did a little bit of everything with 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Baylor will be halfway through its conference schedule following the Kansas game. It seems like the Lady Bears are gaining momentum as they pursue their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championships.
The improvement is evident in the number of players vying for time on the court.