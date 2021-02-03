Lady Bears ready to run full throttle

Earlier this week, the Baylor Lady Bears showed what they can do when they’re at full strength.

When eighth-ranked Baylor took the court against Big 12 contender Iowa State on Sunday afternoon, the Lady Bears had both Caitlin Bickle and DiJonai Carrington ready to go again after a COVID-19 layoff.

It was no coincidence that the presence of Bickle and Carrington helped Baylor claim an eight-point road victory two weeks following the Cyclones’ four-point win at the Ferrell Center. The two key reserves combined for 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 56 minutes of game time.

Carrington missed four games due to quarantine, but she made up for lost time by hitting a couple of 3-pointers and knocking down five of nine shots inside the arc. She came in the game five minutes into the first quarter and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey never took her out.

“I thought one of the things that kept her on the floor was her ability to defend (Iowa State forward Ashley Joens) in the post,” Mulkey said. “She was just constantly moving and never let (Joens) settle and get her deep and bury her deep.”

Joens scored 25, right at her Big 12-leading 24.5 points per game. But that total came at the expense of a lot of misses.