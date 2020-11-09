 Skip to main content
Lady Bears' Richards named to Lieberman watch list
Lady Bears' Richards named to Lieberman watch list

Lady Bears' guard DiDi Richards has been named to the Lieberman Award watch list. 

Baylor senior DiDi Richards was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA Preseason Watch List for the Nancy Lieberman Award on Monday.

The Lieberman Award recognizes the nation’s top NCAA Division I point guard. The honor was named after Naismith Hall of Fame 1996 Class inductee, Nancy Lieberman. To be considered, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills Lieberman was known for.

Richards has suffered a preseason injury to her nervous system after a collision with fellow senior Moon Ursin in practice Oct. 24. Her timetable for return is indefinite, but she has made progress after temporarily losing feeling below her knees.

She was the primary ball handler much of the time during the 2019-20 season, even while playing alongside point guard Te’a Cooper. Richards is making the transition to full-time point guard going into this campaign.

A senior from Cypress, Richards was the National Defensive Player of the Year last season, collecting the honor from both the WBCA and Naismith. She was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection. Richards averaged career bests in points per game (8.2), rebounds per game (4.9), steals per game (1.7), and she shot a team-best 77.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Richards ranked 6th in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9:1), 14th in the NCAA in assists (171) and 13th in assists per game (5.7). She led the Big 12 in all three categories.

