Lady Bears' Richards, Ursin injured at practice
Lady Bears' Richards, Ursin injured at practice

The Baylor women’s basketball team released information on Wednesday afternoon regarding a collision in practice on Saturday that resulted in injuries to seniors DiDi Richards and Moon Ursin.

The Lady Bears statement detailed a spinal cord injury to Richards and Ursin’s concussion.

“Richards, the reigning National Defensive Player of the Year, sustained a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA). This is a shock to the spinal cord that causes temporary impairment,” the statement read. “She was evaluated, treated and released from Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest Hospital. Richards is making progress from her injury, but she is out indefinitely with no defined time table for a return to basketball activities.

“Ursin, a senior guard, suffered a concussion in the collision and has entered concussion protocol.”

Richards and Ursin both played roles in helping Baylor win the 2019 national championship as well as their eighth, ninth and 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season titles.

They were the only two seniors on the roster that entered the Baylor program as freshmen.

Richards averaged 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season while serving as the Lady Bears’ catalyst on defense.

Ursin started three games and played in all 30 for Baylor last season, averaging 5.1 points and 1.4 assists in 15.4 minutes.

Baylor stated that no further comments on the injuries will be made until head coach Kim Mulkey appears on a Zoom press conference on Monday.

