Lady Bears rip Iowa State, 9-5

AMES, Iowa — Lou Gilbert, Emily Hott and Goose McGlaun combined for nine hits and six RBIs at the top of the order as Baylor rolled to a 9-5 win over Iowa State on Friday to open a three-game series.

Aliyah Binford also added two hits and a pair of RBIs as the Lady Bears (23-12, 4-3) gave ace Gia Rodoni (8-6) plenty of support. Rodoni went the distance and gave up 10 hits and a walk, allowing solo homers to Sami Williams and Mikayla Ramos for the Cyclones (24-17, 0-10).

Run-scoring singles by Hott and Binford pushed the Lady Bears to a 2-0 first-inning lead before Gilbert's two-run homer highlighted Baylor's three-run second inning. Skyler Ramos drilled a two-run triple to cut Baylor's lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the second inning.

The Lady Bears came back with a three-run fourth as Hott hit a run-scoring double and Binford drilled a run-scoring single.

The second game of the series will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday followed by Sunday's noon finale.

