Lady Bears road trip to Oklahoma pushed to Sunday
Lady Bears road trip to Oklahoma pushed to Sunday

Texas Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor guard Moon Ursin fades away to shoot over Texas forward Lauren Ebo (left) in the second half of the Lady Bears' victory on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor Lady Bears’ basketball game against Oklahoma has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of icy weather conditions the Big 12 announced on Wednesday.

Baylor was scheduled to play the Sooners at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Normal. Instead, the game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Baylor’s home game versus West Virginia was postponed due to the winter storm that has hit Texas. Last week, the Big 12 rescheduled two games that were previously postponed because of Baylor’s COVID-19 interruption. The Lady Bears will now play Kansas State on Feb. 27 at the Ferrell Center and travel to play Kansas on March 6.

The Lady Bears (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) are leading the conference by 1.5 games over West Virginia and Oklahoma State in second place. Baylor is pursuing its 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.

