Lady Bears road trip to Oklahoma pushed to Sunday

The Baylor Lady Bears’ basketball game against Oklahoma has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of icy weather conditions the Big 12 announced on Wednesday.
Baylor was scheduled to play the Sooners at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Normal. Instead, the game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Earlier this week, Baylor’s home game versus West Virginia was postponed due to the winter storm that has hit Texas. Last week, the Big 12 rescheduled two games that were previously postponed because of Baylor’s COVID-19 interruption. The Lady Bears will now play Kansas State on Feb. 27 at the Ferrell Center and travel to play Kansas on March 6.
The Lady Bears (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) are leading the conference by 1.5 games over West Virginia and Oklahoma State in second place. Baylor is pursuing its 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
