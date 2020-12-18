Lady Bears roll over Demons, 136-43

The Northwestern State women’s basketball team was not prepared to face the laser-focused version of No. 7 Baylor it played on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Bears appeared especially intent on making crisp passes and scoring from point-blank range as they did early and often. Baylor put up an astounding 74 points in the first half and was already cruising by then on the way to a 136-43 victory at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor racked up 26 assists on 32 made field goals in the first half while committing just five turnovers. All 11 eligible players scored in the first two quarters, the Lady Bears produced 46 points in the paint and kept Northwestern State from making a two-point field goal in that time.
Perhaps the height of Baylor’s dominance came in the second quarter when backup point guard Jordyn Oliver made fast-break passes to Sarah Andrews and DiJonai Carrington that were so well placed that neither player even had to dribble before putting in a layup.
“Any aggressive play without turning the ball over makes you feel good as a coach,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “We got a lot of easy layups in transition. I thought Queen (Egbo) and (NaLyssa Smith) and Hannah (Gusters) and those guys rebounded the ball and all they had to do was turn and throw outlet passes. You know our style. We’re known for post play, but we’re also known for our posts better get up and down the floor because we’re not walking it up. I thought we got a lot of easy transition baskets today.”
The newest Lady Bear, guard Jaden Owens, provided another highlight when she made her first field goal attempt in a Baylor uniform. Owens caught a pass from Smith in 3-point range near the top of the key and sunk the 3-pointer, putting the Lady Bears in front, 49-15, with more than seven minutes still left in the second quarter.
Owens, a transfer from UCLA, got the green light to play this season when the NCAA announced a blanket waiver for all Division I transfers to be immediately eligible.
“(Owens) was emotional (Wednesday) after the game when she found out,” Mulkey said. “We all just hugged her. … She wants to play.”
Gusters came off the bench to pour in 14 points in the first half and lead all Baylor players in that category in the first half. Two other Lady Bears reached double digits by halftime as Smith had 11 and Andrews pitched in 10.
After an 86-52 victory over Southern on Wedneday, during which Baylor gave up 19 turnovers, Mulkey had a heart-to-heart with her team about valuing the basketball and hitting free throws.
Message received.
“That’s one of the things I talked to the team about after the game is I wanted them to understand, I don’t care who you play, you can play sloppy,” Mulkey said. “You can look good. You can look bad. I thought the 11 turnovers we had (versus Northwestern State), that’s improvement. I talked to them about the foul line. I thought they stepped up there and made free throws today.”
While the halftime numbers were convincing, Baylor’s final stats were like something from a video game.
Smith led all scorers with 30 points. Gusters finished with 22 and Queen Egbo had 21, helping the Lady Bears finish with 86 points in the paint.
Oliver had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.
“Running the floor and posting hard, I know they’re going to get it to me,” Gusters said. “Jordyn, specifically, as soon as she gets the ball and takes off, I know I’m coming and she’s going to look at me first.”
Baylor had six players in double figures scoring, including Carrington with 13 and Andrews with 12. For the third straight game, every eligible player on the Baylor roster scored at least three points.
The Lady Bears posted a school-record 45 assists and gave up just 11 turnovers, their fewest of the week by four.
Northwestern State (0-3), playing in just its third game of the season after going through a COVID-19 pause through early December, shot 26.3% and gave up 29 turnovers.
The Baylor players have one more chance to respond before taking a Christmas break. The Lady Bears go right back to work, playing McNeese State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
After that game, Baylor (6-1) won’t play again until restarting conference play at TCU on Jan. 2.
