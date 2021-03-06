Lady Bears run past Kansas, 93-67

LAWRENCE, Kans. — The Baylor Lady Bears brought the hammer down in their final true road game of the season.
The sixth-ranked Lady Bears gained separation against Kansas midway through the first half and never let up on the way to a 93-67 victory over the Jayhawks on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
Baylor had five players in double-figures scoring and its frontcourt duo of NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each produced double-doubles.
Smith led all scorers with 21 points and pulled in 12 rebounds. Egbo, praised by her coach and teammates for playing her best basketball of late, scored 10 with 11 boards.
Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington came off the bench to score 20 points and forward Caitlin Bickle added 13 as the Lady Bears racked up 46 bench points.
No Baylor played logged more than 24 minutes, which could be key as the Lady Bears have a quick turnaround to play No. 20 West Virginia on Monday.
The Lady Bears (21-2, 16-1 Big 12) have already locked up their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. At this point, Baylor is playing for NCAA Tournament seeding as it finishes out the regular season and heads to Kansas City for the conference tournament in a few days.
The Lady Bears raced past Kansas in the second quarter.
Baylor established an eight-point lead after the opening period, then really found its rhythm early in the second. Smith and Carrington each had a pair of baskets during a 9-2 run that boosted the Lady Bears’ advantage to 15.
Kansas never got the margin below double digits after that.
Smith took over in the second, scoring 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field and grabbing five rebounds.
The Lady Bears consistently pushed the ball inside in the first half and, as a result, the Jayhawks fell into foul trouble. Kansas starting center Chisom Ajekwu committed four fouls in the first half and fellow starters Katrine Jessen and Holly Kersgieter each picked up three.
Baylor posted 24 points in the second quarter and went to the break with a 42-20 lead.
The Lady Bears continued to pour it on in the third quarter as they won the period, 34-17. Moon Ursin, who was the fifth Baylor player in double figures with 10, made a fast break layup on an assist from Sarah Andrews that capped a 13-0 Lady Bears run. The spurt by Baylor in front by 34 with 5:01 left in the third quarter.
Baylor held Kansas (7-17, 3-15) to 21.9% shooting from the field in the first half. The Jayhawks rallied to shoot 50% in the second half, but by then it was too late.