Lady Bears run past Kansas, 93-67

Baylor established an eight-point lead after the opening period, then really found its rhythm early in the second. Smith and Carrington each had a pair of baskets during a 9-2 run that boosted the Lady Bears’ advantage to 15.

Kansas never got the margin below double digits after that.

Smith took over in the second, scoring 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field and grabbing five rebounds.

The Lady Bears consistently pushed the ball inside in the first half and, as a result, the Jayhawks fell into foul trouble. Kansas starting center Chisom Ajekwu committed four fouls in the first half and fellow starters Katrine Jessen and Holly Kersgieter each picked up three.

Baylor posted 24 points in the second quarter and went to the break with a 42-20 lead.

The Lady Bears continued to pour it on in the third quarter as they won the period, 34-17. Moon Ursin, who was the fifth Baylor player in double figures with 10, made a fast break layup on an assist from Sarah Andrews that capped a 13-0 Lady Bears run. The spurt by Baylor in front by 34 with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

Baylor held Kansas (7-17, 3-15) to 21.9% shooting from the field in the first half. The Jayhawks rallied to shoot 50% in the second half, but by then it was too late.

