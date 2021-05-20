Lady Bears seek new life in Gainesville

“It’s kind of crazy,” Ellis said. “When I saw our name on the board, and I’m certainly thankful to the committee for giving us that respect of the 2 seed, that was awesome to see, and going to Gainesville, it’s kind of ironic that that’s where we ended last year. That place will always hold a special place in my heart because at that point in time, that would have been my last game. So it will be great to get that opportunity to go back there and really show what we have.”

After losing their last six games, the Lady Bears are looking at the NCAA tournament as a second chance to play softball at a level they expect. Three shutout losses to Texas and three straight losses in the Big 12 tournament weren’t the way they wanted their season to end.

While Moore has prepared his team for the three regional opponents, he’s also encouraged his players to look back to games earlier in the season when they were playing at a Top 25 level.

During the last part of the season, injuries have decimated Baylor’s roster with starting outfielders Nicky Dawson (thumb), Maddison Kettler (ankle) and Ana Watson (knee) and pitcher Maren Judisch (cracked ribs) out of the lineup.