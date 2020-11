The Baylor women’s basketball team has set the game times for its opening two games next week.

The fourth-ranked Lady Bears will tip off their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Central Arkansas at the Ferrell Center. Then they’ll turn around and host Northwestern (La.) State two days later at 2 p.m.

Baylor was 28-2 in the 2019-20 season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.