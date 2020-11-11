 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bears sign nation's top HS post Dauda
0 comments

Lady Bears sign nation's top HS post Dauda

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball program has long been regarded as Post U and added another layer to that legacy on Wednesday.

Baylor signed just one player in the early signing period, but it was a big one as Maryam Dauda, the No. 1-ranked post player in the Class of 2021, inked her National Letter of Intent to become a Lady Bear.

Dauda is a 6-4 frontcourt player from Bentonville, Ark. She’s a five-star recruit and the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation according to the ESPN women’s basketball recruiting experts.

That’s a remarkable achievement, especially since she started playing basketball as a sixth grader. Dauda came to the United States entering her sixth-grade year after growing up in Nigeria.

She said she and her father, Ali Dauda, watched women’s basketball to help her learn the finer points of the game.

“I noticed Baylor on my own,” Dauda said. “My dad and I watched games on TV and he told me these are the teams I need to watch to learn to play the post. I started following Baylor from there and watching Kalani Brown.”

Dauda competes for Bentonville High School, where she averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest in 28 games as a junior in 2019-20. She was a Class 3A All-State selection and, like most, Dauda and her teammates’ playoff run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the state tournament could finish.

Dauda was named as one of 50 high school players up for the Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.

“Maryam brings a strong skill set with her to Baylor that will undoubtedly continue the tradition of elite post play in our program,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “Offensively, she has an impressive inside-out post game with the ability to establish control on the block, while also stepping out to stretch the floor with a 15-foot jump shot.

"Her mobility and athleticism allow her to be aggressive and dominate the boards on both ends of the floor. Not only is Maryam an incredible student-athlete, but she is going to be an absolute joy to coach. We can’t wait to get her to Waco.”

Maryam Dauda (copy)

Maryam Dauda

 Dauda family photo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4
Baylor

AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4

The Baylor Lady Bears women’s basketball team was pegged No. 4 in the nation by the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Baylor Bears bracing for surging Cyclones
Baylor

Baylor Bears bracing for surging Cyclones

A win over the Cyclones would be a season changer for the Baylor Bears, but they know how hard it will be to win in Ames even with COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance to 25 percent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert