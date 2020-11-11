Lady Bears sign nation's top HS post Dauda

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball program has long been regarded as Post U and added another layer to that legacy on Wednesday.
Baylor signed just one player in the early signing period, but it was a big one as Maryam Dauda, the No. 1-ranked post player in the Class of 2021, inked her National Letter of Intent to become a Lady Bear.
Dauda is a 6-4 frontcourt player from Bentonville, Ark. She’s a five-star recruit and the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation according to the ESPN women’s basketball recruiting experts.
That’s a remarkable achievement, especially since she started playing basketball as a sixth grader. Dauda came to the United States entering her sixth-grade year after growing up in Nigeria.
She said she and her father, Ali Dauda, watched women’s basketball to help her learn the finer points of the game.
“I noticed Baylor on my own,” Dauda said. “My dad and I watched games on TV and he told me these are the teams I need to watch to learn to play the post. I started following Baylor from there and watching Kalani Brown.”
Dauda competes for Bentonville High School, where she averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest in 28 games as a junior in 2019-20. She was a Class 3A All-State selection and, like most, Dauda and her teammates’ playoff run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the state tournament could finish.
Dauda was named as one of 50 high school players up for the Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
“Maryam brings a strong skill set with her to Baylor that will undoubtedly continue the tradition of elite post play in our program,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “Offensively, she has an impressive inside-out post game with the ability to establish control on the block, while also stepping out to stretch the floor with a 15-foot jump shot.
"Her mobility and athleticism allow her to be aggressive and dominate the boards on both ends of the floor. Not only is Maryam an incredible student-athlete, but she is going to be an absolute joy to coach. We can’t wait to get her to Waco.”
