Lady Bears sign nation's top HS post Dauda

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball program has long been regarded as Post U and added another layer to that legacy on Wednesday.

Baylor signed just one player in the early signing period, but it was a big one as Maryam Dauda, the No. 1-ranked post player in the Class of 2021, inked her National Letter of Intent to become a Lady Bear.

Dauda is a 6-4 frontcourt player from Bentonville, Ark. She’s a five-star recruit and the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation according to the ESPN women’s basketball recruiting experts.

That’s a remarkable achievement, especially since she started playing basketball as a sixth grader. Dauda came to the United States entering her sixth-grade year after growing up in Nigeria.

She said she and her father, Ali Dauda, watched women’s basketball to help her learn the finer points of the game.

“I noticed Baylor on my own,” Dauda said. “My dad and I watched games on TV and he told me these are the teams I need to watch to learn to play the post. I started following Baylor from there and watching Kalani Brown.”