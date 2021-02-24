Lady Bears signee Dauda named McDonald's All-American

Dauda, a 6-foot-4 post from Bentonville, Ark., ranked No. 13 overall and No. 1 among posts in the 2021 signing class by ESPN. She averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest in 28 games as a junior in 2019-20. She was a Class 3A All-State selection, and like most, Dauda and her teammates' playoff run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the state tournament could conclude.