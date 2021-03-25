Lady Bears' Smith a Wade Trophy finalist

Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith has been named a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s player of the year Wade Trophy, the organization announced on Thursday.

Smith was joined by Dana Evans of Louisville, Naz Hillman of Michigan and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Smith and Hillman will square off Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sweet 16 on ABC at the Alamodome.

This season marks the 44th that the Wade Trophy will be handed out to the nation's top player in women's college basketball. It was named after the late Delta State Head Coach, Lily Margaret Wade, who won three-straight national championships.

Smith was named first-team All-American thus far by ESPN.com and the Associated Press. She took home Big 12 Player of the Year honors, was the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Championship and is still in consideration for the Naismith Trophy and the John R. Wooden Award.

Through 29 games, Smith has averaged 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 79.3 percent from the charity stripe. She's added 35 steals on defense to go with 24 blocks for the Lady Bears.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.