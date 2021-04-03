Lady Bears' Smith claims Wade Trophy

The All-America nod was the fourth of the season for Smith. She was a first-team selection by both the Associated Press and ESPN.com, along with a second-team selection from the USBWA. Richards added her second honorable mention All-America selection of the season after being named to the same honor by the USBWA Friday.

Smith is still in the running for two additional national player of the year awards with the Naismith Trophy and the John R. Wooden Award yet to be announced. She is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award for the nation's top power forward.

Richards finished her Baylor career at third all-time on the school's career list for assists with 568 with her first three seasons at the wing position. She was a Nancy Lieberman Award Finalist for nation's top point guard in her first season at the position. Last season as a junior, she swept national defensive player of the year awards from Naismith and the WBCA.

Both players helped Baylor win its 12th Big 12 regular season championship, the 11th Big 12 Tournament championship and make the program's 10th NCAA Elite 8 appearance.

