Lady Bears' Smith claims Wade Trophy

Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith proved to be the most dominant player on the court many times this season and was duly awarded with the Big 12 Player of the Year honor.
Since then, she’s added awards on the national level, including a major one on Saturday.
Smith won the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy for the national player of the year, which was announced on Saturday.
An impact player for the Lady Bears since her freshman season, Smith upped her game to lead the Lady Bears in scoring (18 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 boards per game) during the 2020-21 campaign.
Smith and DiDi Richards also earned WBCA All-America honors on Saturday. Smith was named first-team while Richards was an honorable mention selection.
Smith joined Brittney Griner (2012, 2013) and Odyssey Sims (2014) as Baylor's Wade Trophy winners. The Wade Trophy originated in 1978 and was named after Lily Margaret Wade, a three-time national championship coach of Delta State. The Wade Trophy was the first national player of the year award for women's college basketball.
Smith joins elite company with previous winners, including names like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Jackie Stiles, Rebecca Lobo, Cheryl Miller and Nancy Lieberman along with Griner and Sims.
The All-America nod was the fourth of the season for Smith. She was a first-team selection by both the Associated Press and ESPN.com, along with a second-team selection from the USBWA. Richards added her second honorable mention All-America selection of the season after being named to the same honor by the USBWA Friday.
Smith is still in the running for two additional national player of the year awards with the Naismith Trophy and the John R. Wooden Award yet to be announced. She is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award for the nation's top power forward.
Richards finished her Baylor career at third all-time on the school's career list for assists with 568 with her first three seasons at the wing position. She was a Nancy Lieberman Award Finalist for nation's top point guard in her first season at the position. Last season as a junior, she swept national defensive player of the year awards from Naismith and the WBCA.
Both players helped Baylor win its 12th Big 12 regular season championship, the 11th Big 12 Tournament championship and make the program's 10th NCAA Elite 8 appearance.