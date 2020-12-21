 Skip to main content
Lady Bears Smith, Gusters earn Big 12 honors
Lady Bears Smith, Gusters earn Big 12 honors

Baylor Northwestern State (copy)

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith goes up for a shot against Northwestern State. Smith was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. 

 Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women’s basketball team swept the Big 12 Player of the Week awards on Monday as Lady Bears junior forward NaLyssa Smith was named Player of the Week and freshman post Hannah Gusters was named Freshman of the Week.

The pair helped guide Baylor to a 4-0 week with wins over Texas Tech, Southern, Northwestern State and McNeese State. In a balanced offensive effort for the Lady Bears this week, Smith and Gusters rose to the top for Baylor.

Smith averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 steals while shooting 63.9 percent from the floor. She had 30 points against Northwestern State to tie a career-high, and she put up all these numbers in just 20.3 minutes per contest.

Gusters averaged 15.5 points and 2.25 rebounds while shooting an astounding 80 percent from the field. Gusters had a season-high 22 points versus McNeese State Saturday. She shared the weekly freshman honor with Oklahoma State guard Lexy Keys.

