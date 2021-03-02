 Skip to main content
Lady Bears' Smith makes Naismith semifinalist list
Baylor Texas Basketball (copy)

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) celebrates a score against Texas. Smith was named a Naismith Trophy semifinalist on Tuesday. 

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which honors the top player in women’s college basketball.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the group on Tuesday, which included five guards and six forwards/centers. Charli Collier from Texas joined Smith as the only other player from the Big 12 to receive consideration.

Smith ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounds per game (9.32) and ninth in scoring (18.1 ppg) for the No. 6-ranked Baylor Lady Bears. She has scored in double figures in 20 straight contests for Baylor.

