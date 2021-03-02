Lady Bears' Smith makes Naismith semifinalist list

Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which honors the top player in women’s college basketball.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the group on Tuesday, which included five guards and six forwards/centers. Charli Collier from Texas joined Smith as the only other player from the Big 12 to receive consideration.
Smith ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounds per game (9.32) and ninth in scoring (18.1 ppg) for the No. 6-ranked Baylor Lady Bears. She has scored in double figures in 20 straight contests for Baylor.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
