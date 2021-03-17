Lady Bears' Smith named first-team All-American

Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith, already the Big 12 Player of the Year, added another major honor as she was named Associated Press All-America first-team on Wednesday.

Smith follows Lauren Cox in giving the Lady Bears first-team All-Americans in back-to-back seasons. It’s also Smith’s second straight season to be included on the All-American list as she was an honorable mention selection for her sophomore campaign in 2019-20.

Baylor has now had seven different players make AP first-team All-American in program history, six of whom played for current head coach Kim Mulkey. The Lady Bears have had AP first-teamers in nine seasons since Mulkey took over the program in 2000.

Smith is averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds going into the NCAA Tournament, leading Baylor in both categories. She has upped her game throughout her college career, going from 8.4 points per game as a freshman to 14.3 last season to more than 18 so far this year.

The AP first team includes Smith, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, Louisville guard Dana Evans, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, and Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard.