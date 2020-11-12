 Skip to main content
Lady Bears' Smith named to McClain watch list
Lady Bears' Smith named to McClain watch list

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award watch list on Thursday.

 Rod Aydelotte Tribune Herald

Baylor junior NaLyssa Smith was named to the preseason watch list for the Naismith Hall of Fame and WBCA's Katrina McClain Award on Thursday. The honor, in its fourth year, goes to the top power forward in NCAA Division I women's basketball.

The award's namesake was a three-time Olympian for USA Basketball and a two-time WBCA National Player of the Year at Georgia. Since its inception, Baylor has had a player reach the Final Five of the McClain award each season with Lauren Cox being a finalist on all three. Smith will have the opportunity to make it 4-for-4 for Baylor.

Smith has already been named the Big 12's Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in her sophomore season in 2019-20. She was an honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press and the WBCA last year. An All-Big 12 First-Team selection last season, Smith had a Big 12-leading 58.6 field-goal percentage, which also ranked 12th in the nation.

One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech: Who's more desperate? Plus Matt Wells' future, BU's big losses and some great Masters/Jim Nantz stories

