Lady Bears Smith, Richards earn All-America nods

Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith, the Big 12 Player of the year, was named a United States Basketball Writers Association second-team All-American and senior point guard DiDi Richards earned honorable mention on the squad, which was announced Friday.

Smith has already selected as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and ESPN.com. She averaged 18 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 56.1% from the field and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line. She added 38 steals on defense to go with 26 blocks for the 28-3 Lady Bears.

Richards finished her Baylor career at third all-time on the school's career list for assists with 568 with her first three seasons at the wing position. She was a Nancy Lieberman Award Finalist for nation's top point guard in her first season at the position. Last season as a junior, she swept national defensive player of the year awards from Naismith and the WBCA.

Richards was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the third-straight year in 2021, and she was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, a season after winning the award. She ranked in the NCAA Top 10 in assists per game for the second-straight year (6.8) and Top 25 in assist-to-turnover ratio for the second-straight season (2.55:1) as well.

Both players helped Baylor win its 12th Big 12 regular season championship and the 11th Big 12 Tournament title in program history.

