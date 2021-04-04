Lady Bears' Smith wins McClain Award

Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith claimed the Katrina McClain award, given to the nation’s top power forward, on Sunday.
Smith’s honor continued a busy three-day run in which she was named United States Basketball Writers Association second-team All-American, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association first-team All-American and won the WBCA national player of the year Wade Trophy.
The McClain Award is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA.
Smith averaged 18 points and 8.9 rebounds as she led Baylor to a 28-3 record and the Lady Bears 12th Big 12 regular season championship, its 11th Big 12 Tournament title and its 10th Elite Eight appearance.
Smith beat out four other finalists for the honor, including Jasmine Walker of Alabama, Naz Hillmon of Michigan, Natasha Mack of Oklahoma State and Villanova's Maddy Siegrist.
"I'm extremely honored to be receiving such a prestigious award like The Katrina McClain Award. I am very grateful for the recognition I have received for my play in women's college basketball," Smith said. "I have faced several challenges along the way, but each one of them has only strengthened me to make me the person I am today. Receiving this award would not have been possible without the inspiration from God, my family, my coaches and my teammates.”