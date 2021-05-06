Lady Bears softball hopes to finish on high note

Ellis has been the true definition of a utility player for the Lady Bears as she’s played third base, shortstop and catcher. Starting 220 games in five seasons, Ellis has a career average of .271 with 12 homers and 97 RBIs.

Ellis is finishing her career with her best season as she’s hitting .311 with three homers and 19 RBIs. But she’s having difficulty believing this weekend will be her last time to play at Getterman Stadium.

“We took some senior pictures the other day on the field, and that’s when it hit me as well, seeing pictures from other teams, and they’re going through the same thing right now,” Ellis said. “It’s just something you can’t really prepare yourself for. I don’t really think it will hit me until next season when I see the team come out and I’m not on the team.”

Switching from second base to centerfield, Dawson was enjoying a great fifth-year senior season with a .394 average 20 runs and 11 stolen bases in 19 games. But she’s been out of the lineup during the last half of the season with a thumb injury.

After this weekend’s games, the Lady Bears will play in the Big 12 tournament next weekend in Oklahoma City and then likely earn a bid to their first NCAA tournament since 2018.