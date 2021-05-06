Lady Bears softball hopes to finish on high note

Baylor ace Gia Rodoni and infielders Goose McGlaun, Taylor Ellis and Nicky Dawson didn’t want their careers to end with a season shut down by COVID-19.
When the NCAA offered an extra year of eligibility, they gladly took it.
This weekend the seniors will play their final games at Getterman Stadium as the Lady Bears face No. 14 Texas to conclude the regular season.
Texas (35-9, 9-6) will host the three-game series opener at 6 p.m. Friday at McCombs Field in Austin. Baylor (27-15, 8-6) will host the final two games at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Getterman.
The winner of the series will clinch third place in the Big 12 behind No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State.
“I think everyone knows the stakes,” Ellis said. “We’re playing for third place in conference, which is huge for our team. Early on in preseason, we thought this was a place we can be, and we’re looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward. I think we match up really well against them.”
If Ellis, Rodoni, McGlaun and Dawson had ended their college softball careers last season, their legacies in Baylor coach Glenn Moore’s program still would have been secure.
Rodoni made a major impact early in her career when she threw a pair of no-hitters as a sophomore in the 2017 NCAA regional for a Baylor team that reached the Women’s College World Series.
Despite battling numerous injuries, Rodoni has gone on to amass a 71-35 record with a 2.41 ERA in six seasons. After struggling with her consistency earlier this season, the right-hander has found her groove in recent games, recording two wins and a save in last weekend’s three-game sweep of Kansas.
“Gia had back surgery in January, and it’s taken her a little bit to come back from that,” said Baylor pitching coach Britni Sneed Newman. “Gia’s a warrior. She’s been through a lot injury-wise in six years that she’s been here. She’s feeling confident. She’s feeling like she’s hitting that groove now.”
McGlaun has been a powerful hitter since she stepped into the lineup as a freshman in 2017 as she’s compiled a .323 career batting average with 37 homers and 152 RBIs.
The fifth-year first baseman has been one of Baylor’s most productive hitters this season with a .331 average, five homers and 26 RBIs. Since she’s planning on going into coaching, the chance to spend another year around Moore, Newman and assistant Steve “Hoot” Johnigan for another season has paid off.
“I’ve learned a lot of things,” McGlaun said. “Attention to detail, planning, like talking to Coach Newman, even being in the bullpen years ago, and talking to Coach Moore about certain things we do at practice, and talking to Hoot about certain hitting things. It’s been nice to bounce ideas off them, especially as I’ve gotten older.”
Ellis has been the true definition of a utility player for the Lady Bears as she’s played third base, shortstop and catcher. Starting 220 games in five seasons, Ellis has a career average of .271 with 12 homers and 97 RBIs.
Ellis is finishing her career with her best season as she’s hitting .311 with three homers and 19 RBIs. But she’s having difficulty believing this weekend will be her last time to play at Getterman Stadium.
“We took some senior pictures the other day on the field, and that’s when it hit me as well, seeing pictures from other teams, and they’re going through the same thing right now,” Ellis said. “It’s just something you can’t really prepare yourself for. I don’t really think it will hit me until next season when I see the team come out and I’m not on the team.”
Switching from second base to centerfield, Dawson was enjoying a great fifth-year senior season with a .394 average 20 runs and 11 stolen bases in 19 games. But she’s been out of the lineup during the last half of the season with a thumb injury.
After this weekend’s games, the Lady Bears will play in the Big 12 tournament next weekend in Oklahoma City and then likely earn a bid to their first NCAA tournament since 2018.
“I feel we’re going in the right direction for sure,” McGlaun said. “Right now, I feel on all sides of the pitching, hitting and defense we’re really starting to hit our stride, and I feel that’s important going into this weekend and postseason too.”