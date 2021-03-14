Lady Bears softball team knocks off No. 9 Arizona, 7-2

TEMPE, Ariz. — Zadie LaValley and Maddison Kettler collected two RBIs apiece and Aliyah Binford pitched superbly in relief as Baylor rolled to a 7-2 win over No. 9 Arizona State on Sunday.

Baylor starter Gia Rodoni struggled as she allowed two hits, four walks and two runs in 1.1 innings. But Binford (3-1) finished the game by allowing four hits, two walks and no runs in the final 5.2 innings for the Lady Bears (15-4).

Trailing 2-1 heading into the sixth, the Lady Bears exploded for six runs as Taylor Ellis hit a run-scoring single and Kettler drilled a two-run double.

Baylor finished its trip to Arizona with a 5-1 record as it avenged its 7-4 loss to Arizona State on Thursday. The Lady Bears swept four games in the Lopes Up Classic in Phoenix against Grand Canyon and Northern Illinois on Friday and Saturday.