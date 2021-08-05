Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen, left, lifts a South Waco Elementary student to the basket with help from NaLyssa Smith, center, and Kamaria McDaniel, right, during a free hoops clinic on Thursday at South Waco Elementary. The team helped raised over $12,000 in school supplies. South Waco Elementary is their adopted school.
Lady Bears, South Waco fast break back to school
