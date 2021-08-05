 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bears, South Waco fast break back to school
0 comments

Lady Bears, South Waco fast break back to school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen, left, lifts a South Waco Elementary student to the basket with help from NaLyssa Smith, center, and Kamaria McDaniel, right, during a free hoops clinic on Thursday at South Waco Elementary. The team helped raised over $12,000 in school supplies. South Waco Elementary is their adopted school.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert