Lady Bears surge past Central Arkansas in opener, 82-37

Carrington was also in on the play that signaled the height of the Lady Bears’ first half. On a fast break, she floated a pass into the paint for Gusters, who finished the break with a layup. That basket put Baylor in front 20-6 with 15 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Lady Bears finished the first quarter on a 7-2 mini run and began to get into their defense-to-offense mode. But Baylor struggled to find that same groove in the second quarter.

Finally, late in the second, Baylor reestablished the 14-margin it gained earlier when Moon Ursin drilled a 3-pointer from the left baseline. That was Baylor’s only trey of the first half, but it gave the Lady Bears a 34-20 lead going to the break.

Smith made just 1 of 10 field goals in the first half, but she made all eight free throws she shot to lead Baylor with 10 points at halftime.

BEAR FACTS: The Lady Bears wore shooting shirts supporting teammate DiDi Richards, who is recovering from a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA). Richards collided with teammate Moon Ursin in practice on Oct. 24 and has been rehabbing since. She used a walker for several weeks, but has since advanced to the point of doing basketball drills. Richards participated in the afternoon shootaround on Wednesday afternoon, dressed in her uniform for the game and went through pregame warmups. … Shortly before tip-off on Wednesday, Baylor announced that its Friday game against Northwestern State has been rescheduled for Dec. 18 due to COVID-19 issues at Northwestern State.

