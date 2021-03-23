Lady Bears swat Hokies to reach Sweet 16, 90-48

Baylor closed the first half on a 17-6 run to take a 24-point advantage into the break.

The Lady Bears showed off some of their best moves during that surge at the end of the second quarter. Egbo started it by pulling down offensive rebounds and putting them back in the basket on consecutive possessions. Caitlin Bickle and Carrington each hit 3-pointers and Hannah Gusters put back an Ursin miss.

Facing a prolific 3-point shooting team in the Hokies, Baylor successfully started the game with tenacious defense and efficiency on the offensive end. Ursin hit three shots and Egbo and Smith each got to the basket for layups to help the Lady Bears stake an early 11-3 lead.

Although Smith picked up her second foul with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter, Baylor was able to keep extending its advantage. Bickle made a 3-pointer and Ursin completed a 3-point play to cap a 10-0 run that put the Lady Bears in front, 23-9, at the 8:10 mark of the second quarter.