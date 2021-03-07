Lady Bears sweep Louisiana Tech Invitational

RUSTON, La. -- Aliyah Binford threw a three-hitter and collected six strikeouts as Baylor knocked off Tarleton State, 2-0, to complete a four-game sweep in the Louisiana Tech Invitational.
After sweeping a pair of games Saturday, Baylor opened Sunday with a 3-2 win over Louisiana Tech as Nicky Dawson hit a run-scoring triple and Lou Gilbert drilled a run-scoring double.
Maren Judisch allowed a hit, a walk and a run in four innings to get the win against Louisiana Tech while Gia Rodoni threw a scoreless seventh to pick up the save.
In the win over Tarleton, Emily Hott hit a run-scoring single in a two-run fourth as Baylor won its sixth straight game to improve to 10-3.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
