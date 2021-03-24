Lady Bears' Sweet 16 matchup versus Michigan set for Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor Lady Bears will be back on ABC for their Sweet 16 game versus Michigan on Saturday.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Baylor will play the Wolverines at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome South Court.
The second-seeded Lady Bears (27-2) and No. 6 seed Michigan (16-5) each won second-round games on Tuesday. Baylor defeated No. 7 seed Virginia Tech, 90-48, while Michigan ousted No. 3 seed Tennessee, 70-55.
The other Sweet 16 game in the River Walk region — No. 1 seed Connecticut (26-1) versus No. 5 seed Iowa (20-9) — will tip off at noon on Saturday at the Alamodome.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
