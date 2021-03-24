Lady Bears' Sweet 16 matchup versus Michigan set for Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor Lady Bears will be back on ABC for their Sweet 16 game versus Michigan on Saturday.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Baylor will play the Wolverines at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome South Court.

The second-seeded Lady Bears (27-2) and No. 6 seed Michigan (16-5) each won second-round games on Tuesday. Baylor defeated No. 7 seed Virginia Tech, 90-48, while Michigan ousted No. 3 seed Tennessee, 70-55.

The other Sweet 16 game in the River Walk region — No. 1 seed Connecticut (26-1) versus No. 5 seed Iowa (20-9) — will tip off at noon on Saturday at the Alamodome.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.