Lady Bears' Sweet 16 matchup vs. Michigan set for Saturday
Baylor guard Dijonai Carrington (21) celebrates after the last shot of the Lady Bears' victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

 Ronald Cortes

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor Lady Bears will be back on ABC for their Sweet 16 game versus Michigan on Saturday.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Baylor will play the Wolverines at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome South Court.

The second-seeded Lady Bears (27-2) and No. 6 seed Michigan (16-5) each won second-round games on Tuesday. Baylor defeated No. 7 seed Virginia Tech, 90-48, while Michigan ousted No. 3 seed Tennessee, 70-55.

The other Sweet 16 game in the River Walk region — No. 1 seed Connecticut (26-1) versus No. 5 seed Iowa (20-9) — will tip off at noon on Saturday at the Alamodome.

PHOTO GALLERY

