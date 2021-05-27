Lady Bears to face Michigan in December

The Baylor and Michigan women’s basketball teams have met each other twice, both in the heat of the NCAA Tournament. The next matchup between the Lady Bears and Wolverines will be much earlier in the season.

Baylor announced on Thursday that it will play Michigan on Dec. 19 as part of the Naismith Women’s Showcase.

The Women's Showcase will be in its eighth year and will feature a doubleheader between the Wolverines and Lady Bears along with Louisville versus Connecticut. The contests will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Tip times for each game are to be determined.

Baylor's game vs. Michigan is the first announcement of a game for the 2021-22 season under first-year head coach Nicki Collen.

"We're proud to be involved with the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase and to play a quality opponent like Michigan," Collen said. "It will be a great opportunity for fans to see some of the nation's top talent, and we are excited to be a part of it."

Baylor defeated Michigan 78-75 in overtime in front of a nationally-televised audience on ABC in San Antonio on March 27 in the Sweet 16. The Lady Bears are 2-0 all-time against Michigan, having beaten the Wolverines in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

