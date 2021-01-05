Lady Bears-UConn nixed after Mulkey's COVID-19 positive test

The Baylor versus Connecticut women’s basketball showdown which was set for Thursday has been nixed by a positive COVID-19 test.

The Lady Bears released a statement on Tuesday that head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for the coronavirus upon her return to team activities on Monday.

Later on Tuesday, the Big 12 office announced that Baylor's Big 12 game against Kansas State, originally set for 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferrell Center, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within both programs.

Mulkey was exposed to the virus by a family member on Dec. 25, according to the release, and then self-quarantined for more than a week. The Baylor head coach missed the team’s game at TCU on Saturday, which the Lady Bears won, 74-50.

“I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition,” Mulkey stated in the official release. “I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15.”

The Lady Bears program entered a period of restricted activities on Monday and the program is in the process of determining how long activities will be restricted.